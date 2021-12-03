Vectron Systems AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative fine

On 25 November 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 130,000 euros on Vectron Systems AG.
The sanction related to a breach of the third subparagraph of Article 17 (4) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) in conjunction with Article 4 (3) of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)2016/1055 and section 7 of the German Securities Trading Reporting Regulation (Wertpapierhandelsanzeigeverordnung – WpAV). Vectron Systems AG failed to inform BaFin within the prescribed period about the delay in the public disclosure of inside information and to explain in full why the aforementioned disclosure was delayed.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.