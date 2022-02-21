Vantage To Sponsor iFX EXPO And Affiliate World Global Events In Dubai

Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, announces today that it is sponsoring the iFX EXPO Dubai and Affiliate World Global Dubai events, as part of its ongoing commitment to the MENA region.
This announcement follows closely after Vantage’s recent McLaren Extreme E sponsorship announcement on February 16.
iFX EXPO Dubai is a three-day event, taking place between 22 and 24 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It is the largest global fintech B2B exhibition, accommodating the leading online trading, financial services and fintech companies. Placed at the intersection between the east and west, iFX EXPO Dubai plans to align top-level executives across various industry fields.
At the event, Vantage will contribute to raising awareness for the most salient emerging trends in fintech. For one, the increase in demand for decentralised finance, or DeFi, is at the epicentre of change as consumers are demanding more open, safe, and accessible financial systems. Nadine Azzam, Vantage’s recently appointed Head of MENA will also be speaking at the event.
The team will then move onto the Affiliate World Global Dubai, which is a gathering of the world’s top affiliate marketers and ecommerce partners, taking place in Dubai on 28 February to 1 March. This is the largest Affiliate World Conference in the world, and yet another crucial stop for the biggest industry players in the region.
In recent years, Vantage has expanded its presence in several key markets as part of its global expansion strategy. That includes the MENA region for which Dubai serves as a key hub. With the increasing sophistication among retail traders and a subsequent demand for improved brokerage services, the company hopes to make significant inroads into the region with its attractive product and partnership offerings.
“Dubai is an increasingly big market for us, where clients are looking for trustworthy, globally regulated, and reputable brokers to trade with. We have already established a good team in the region, but now we want to ramp up our brand recognition, which these prestigious and established events will support,” says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage. “As we continue our global expansion, we believe we can take the trading experience further up a notch. Our sponsorships of these two important Dubai events, and the appointment of Nadine is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what comes next.”
Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA, comments: “Having joined Vantage recently, I can already see the push towards driving real change in the MENA region. My goal has always been to provide better opportunities to local traders, with a particular focus on flexible services and products that leverage the best technology. And as fintech takes over in Europe, consumers in MENA are raising their expectations too. At Vantage, we’re getting ahead of the curve and investing heavily into this region to ensure our clients can execute better trades, anywhere in the world.”