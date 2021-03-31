Valour Launches World's First Fee-Free Ethereum Exchange Traded Product (ETP)

- New ETP, Ethereum Zero, will enable institutions and individuals to invest in Ethereum as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker with zero management fees
- Valour currently has over $50M USD in AUM from its existing product, Bitcoin Zero
- Trading in Ethereum Zero began on Nordic Growth Market stock exchange on March 30, 2021
In a world first, Valour, the issuer of investment products focused on innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Ethereum Zero (ETH ZERO SEK - CH1104954362), an Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees.
Until now, people wanting to gain exposure to ether (ETH) through an ETP pay up to 2.5% management fees, which can reduce the value of the investment. However, with the launch of Ethereum Zero, Valour provides investors with an ETP tracking the performance of the world’s second largest digital asset without any management fee.
By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product that is bought and sold on the stock exchange, Valour purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, ETH, meaning the products are fully backed at all times.
“We’ve seen incredible interest in our Bitcoin Zero products, building $50M USD in AUM in three months,” said CEO Diana Biggs. “Now, with a growing number of applications being built on Ethereum -- from DeFi to NFTs -- we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for investors to also participate in this dynamic ecosystem.”
‘‘At Valour we aim to provide investors with the most accessible digital asset products on the market,” said its Director Johan Wattenstroem. “With Ethereum Zero, we’re making investment in the world’s second-largest digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options.”