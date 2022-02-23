Valereum Exercises Option To Move To 90% Of Gibraltar Stock Exchange - Final Transfer Is Subject Only To Gibraltar Financial Services Commission Approval

Valereum, the
Additionally, both Valereum and the GSEG have also executed the first stage of the revised agreement, whereby Valereum has now paid the GSEG a total of
The remaining option over 40% of the shares in GSX will be exercised in due course, with the final transfer and registration of all transfers in the shares in the GSX to reach the agreed final 90% ownership, being subject to GFSC approval and any shareholder approval required by AQUIS.
The GSX is a regulated exchange market which also holds an Multi-Lateral Trading Facility ("MTF") licence for the listing of specific forms of security under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID").
Richard Poulden, Chairman of Valereum commented: "This is a very significant step forward for Valereum towards taking control of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange. Valereum directors are working closely with the GSX to plan for its future path.
