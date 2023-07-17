BV_Trial Banner.gif
US$742m Inflows Over The Last 4 Weeks, Investors Maintain Focus On Bitcoin - CoinShares: Fund Flows

Date 17/07/2023

  • Digital asset investment products saw US$137m of inflows last week. Following a few late updates to prior weekly data, inflows for the last 4 weeks now total US$742m, representing the largest run of inflows since the final quarter of 2021.
  • Bitcoin saw inflows totalling US$140m, comprising 99% of all inflows. While short bitcoin investment products saw a 12th week of outflows of US$3.2m.
  • The recent price appreciation in Ethereum has not been followed with inflows, with US$2m outflows last week, remaining the asset with the most outflows year-to-date.

 

 

Click here for full details.

