US Treasury Statement Following IMF Article IV Consultation

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss this year’s Article IV consultation with the United States. Secretary Yellen reiterated the importance of frank and thorough assessments of all IMF member economies through the annual surveillance process. They discussed the remarkable performance of the U.S. economy over the past few years, including economic growth and employment that continue to exceed expectations. The Secretary and Managing Director also discussed the key economic priorities of the Biden Administration, including climate change and poverty alleviation, as well as boosting resilience and diversification in global supply chains.



As part of its longstanding support for transparency, the Treasury Department will publish all U.S. Article IV documents on its website following the Executive Board’s discussion in July, including the IMF’s Concluding Statement and Staff Report and the U.S. statement in response to the report.