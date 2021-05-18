US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen To Chair Meeting Of The Financial Literacy And Education Commission

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will chair a meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC) on May 26, 2021. The meeting will focus on the role of financial education in reducing economic inequity.
The Commission’s vision is of sustained financial well-being for all individuals and families in the U.S. In furtherance of this vision, the Commission sets strategic direction for policy, education, practice, research, and coordination so that all Americans make informed financial decisions. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo will moderate a discussion among experts in the field including:
- John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation Hope,
- Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League,
- Marietta Rodriguez, President and CEO of NeighborWorks America,
- John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman, co-CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments,
- Justine Zinkin, CEO of Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners.
Representatives of FLEC agencies including Dave Uejio, Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Todd M. Harper, Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, will discuss how to reduce disparities in financial well-being for all Americans through the enhancement and coordination of federal financial education activities and collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders.
The Financial Literacy and Education Commission was established under the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act of 2003. The Commission was tasked to develop a national financial education web site (MyMoney.gov) and a national strategy on financial education. It is chaired by the Secretary of the Treasury and the vice chair is the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. The Commission is coordinated by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Consumer Policy.
The meeting will be open to the public and webcast on May 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET here: www.yorkcast.com/treasury/events/2021/05/26/FLEC.