U.S. Treasury Sanctions Russia’s Defense-Industrial Base, The Russian Duma And Its Members, And Sberbank CEO - New Guidance Issued To Continue To Blunt Central Bank’s Ability To Deploy International Reserves, Including Gold

Date 24/03/2022

Today, in its latest action to impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for its illegal, unwarranted, and baseless war against Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating key enablers of the invasion. This includes dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia’s largest financial institution. This action aligns with similar actions taken by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, and reflects continued unity to hold Putin accountable for his war of choice.

 

OFAC is designating multiple companies that are part of Russia’s defense-industrial base and that produce weapons that have been used in Russia’s assault against Ukraine’s people, infrastructure, and territory. Today’s designations build on those levied by Treasury in previous weeks against key components of the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR) that facilitate Putin’s hostile campaign against Ukraine. By cutting off 48 companies from western technological and financial resources, today’s action will have a deep and long-lasting effect on Russia’s defense-industrial base and its supply chain.

Russian Duma members supported the Kremlin’s efforts to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including through treaties recognizing the self-proclaimed independence of areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia’s proxies, known as the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Today’s action follows OFAC’s March 11, 2022 designation of 12 members of the Russian State Duma who appealed to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the DNR and LNR. In addition to designating 328 members of the State Duma today, OFAC is also designating the State Duma itself as an entity. Today’s actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, which authorizes sanctions against Russia for its harmful foreign activities, including violating core principles of international law, such as respect for the territorial integrity of other states. OFAC’s actions complement the ongoing efforts of our allies and partners to hold accountable all those responsible for furthering this unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine and its people.

Finally, OFAC is designating Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank and a close Putin associate.

“The United States, with our partners and allies, is striking at the heart of Russia’s ability to finance and carry out its warfare and atrocities against Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. “The Russian State Duma continues to support Putin’s invasion, stifle the free flow of information, and infringe on the basic rights of the citizens of Russia. We call on those closest to Putin to cease and condemn this cold-blooded war.”

Treasury has also issued new guidance on transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation involving gold.

TARGETING MAJOR ENTERPRISES OF RUSSIA’S DEFENSE-INDUSTRIAL BASE

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC — often abbreviated and transliterated as KTRV — is a large, state-owned Russian defense conglomerate. KTRV produces materiel in support of Russia’s defense-industrial base, including airborne weapons and weapon systems for Russia’s navy. Among these products are various underwater weapons, as well as digital computers and radar systems used in submarine fleets. KTRV also produces hypersonic weapons and supplies anti-radar, anti-ship, and other multi-purpose missiles.

Russia is deploying KRTV products in its war against Ukraine. For example, KTRV manufactures the Kh-31, a high speed airborne guided-missile, which Russia has used as part of a wider offensive against its neighbor. KTRV is being designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy and for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. It was designated previously by the United Kingdom.

In addition to the main holding company, KTRV, OFAC designated 28 entities that are part of KTRV’s structure. These entitiessign and manufacture diverse products in support of Russia’s defense-industrial base, such as ammunition, radar systems, missile systems, and other military equipment. All entities owned 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, by KTRV are subject to blocking, even if not identified by OFAC.

OFAC also is designating the General Director of KTRV, Boris Viktorovich Obnosov (Obnosov), pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of KTRV, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked under E.O. 14024. As KTRV’s General Director, Obnosov is the head of the enterprise and has represented its products.

The following entities today are being designated for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, KTRV:

  • Globus Ryazan Design Bureau JSC develops, produces, and implements automated systems for maintenance and control of weapons and military equipment.
  • Joint Stock Company Ural Design Bureau Detal develops and manufactures radar systems for aircraft.
  • Temp-Avia Arzamas Research and Production Association JSC develops control systems and guidance systems for manned and unmanned aircraft.
  • Vympel State Engineering Design Bureau JSC develops aircraft armament.
  • Joint Stock Company Salute produces armored parts for airplanes and helicopters.
  • AO GNPP Region produces weapons and ammunition.
  • Joint Stock Company Machine Building Design Bureau creates missile systems.
  • Raduga State Machine Building Design Bureau Joint Stock Company creates high-precision missiles.
  • Joint Stock Company Azovski Optiko Mechanichesky Zavod manufactures spectral and thermal imaging equipment for aerospace purposes.
  • Joint Stock Company Smolensk Aircraft Plant manufactures and repairs aircraft, weapons, and military equipment.
  • Soyuz Turaevo Engineering Design Bureau JSC manufactures liquid rocket engines.
  • JSC MBDB Iskra manufactures fabricated metal products.
  • Joint Stock Company 711 Aircraft Repair Plant repairs weapons and military equipment.
  • TRV Auto Limited Liability Company repairs motor vehicles.
  • Joint Stock Company Central Design Bureau of Automatics is engaged in activity related to electronic machinery.
  • State Scientific Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering Imeni V.V. Bakhireva researches and develops blasting technology.
  • Joint Stock Company Concern Granit-Electron designs, manufactures, and supplies radio electronic complexes and systems for Russia’s navy.

The following entities are being designated for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Joint Stock Company Concern Granit-Electron:

  • JSC Rawenstvo designs and manufactures special equipment and navigational radar systems.
  • Petrovsky Electromechanical Zavod Molot produces navigational, measuring, electromedical, control, and aeronautical instruments.
  • Joint Stock Company Severniy Press produces instruments and appliances for measuring, testing, and navigation.
  • JSC Saratovski Radiopribornyi Zavod manufactures instruments for measuring electrical quantities.
  • Joint Stock Company Zavod Kulakova produces equipment and apparatus for automatic regulation and operation.
  • Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Ravenstvo-Service maintains and repairs computers and radar systems used on submarines.
  • Joint Stock Company Concern Sea Underwater Weapon Gidropribor creates marine underwater weapons and is engaged in underwater engineering.

The following entities were designated for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Joint Stock Company Concern Sea Underwater Weapon Gidropribor:

  • Joint Stock Company Research and Design Bureau Institute Sea Thermal Engineering is engaged in research and development in the field of natural science and engineering.
  • Joint Stock Company Dagdizel Plant manufactures electric motors, generators, weapons, and ammunition.
  • Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Verkhneufaleiskii Zavod Uralelement is engaged in activity related to electronic machinery.
  • Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Elektrotyaga is engaged in activity related to electronic machinery.

JSC NPO High Precision Systems (High Precision Systems) is a state-owned holding company that develops, produces, modernizes, and repairs weapons and military equipment. Its products are sold to military services worldwide. Among other products, High Precision Systems produces surface-to-air and anti-tank missile systems for the Russian Armed Forces.

Some of the missile systems produced by High Precision Systems were brought to the Ukraine-Russia border in advance of the Russian Federation’s further invasion of its neighbor. This includes the Pantsir air defense system and Iskander missiles, which are precision-guided munitions. The Russian Armed Forces have used weapons produced by High Precision Systems during Russia’s offensive against Ukraine and previously in Syria.

High Precision Systems is being designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. It was added to OFAC’s Sectoral Sanctions Identification List in 2015 for being owned 50 percent or more by Rostec, an entity subject to Directive 3 of E.O. 13662. High Precision Systems was designated previously by the European Union (EU).

NPK Tekhmash OAO (Tekhmash) is a state-owned holding company that produces and supplies ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces. Weapons and ammunition produced by Tekhmash are in service in the Russia Armed Forces and across the world. In addition, Tekhmash focuses on rocket and grenade launchers, ground and sea-based multiple launch rocket systems, and unguided bombs, among other defense products.

Tekhmash produces the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, which has been used in the shelling of population centers in Ukraine and has endangered those trying to escape the battlefield.

Tekhmash is being designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. It was added to OFAC’s Sectoral Sanctions Identification List in 2015 for being owned 50 percent or more by Rostec, an entity subject to Directive 3 of E.O. 13662.

Joint Stock Company Russian Helicopters (Russian Helicopters) is a state-owned holding company that oversees the design, manufacturing, testing, and maintenance of civilian and military helicopters. It accounts for more than 90 percent of the Russian helicopter market and about 10 percent of the world helicopter market. Helicopters produced by this company are used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Russian Helicopters produces the Mi-24, a helicopter that, since its introduction in 1972, has been exported worldwide.

Russian Helicopters was designated today for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. It was added to OFAC’s Sectoral Sanctions Identification List in 2015 for being owned 50 percent or more by Rostec, an entity subject to Directive 3 of E.O. 13662. Russian Helicopters was designated previously by the EU.

In addition to designating Russian Helicopters, OFAC today is designating 15 entities pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Russian Helicopters. Those companies, listed below, carry out the work required to design, produce, and maintain these lethal weapons.

All entities owned 50 percent or more, directly or indirectly, by Russian Helicopters are subject to blocking, even if not identified by OFAC. The following Russian Helicopters subsidiaries are being designated today:

  • Joint Stock Company National Helicopter Center Mil and Kamov designs helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company Reductor – Pm produces helicopter components.
  • Joint Stock Company Stupino Engineering Productive Enterprise produces helicopter components.
  • Joint Stock Company Kazan Helicopters produces helicopters.
  • Rostov Helicopter Production Complex produces helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant produces helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise produces helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company Helicopter Service Company conducts maintenance and after-sales service of Russian-made helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company 150 Aircraft Repair Plant repairs helicopters.
  • Joint Stock Company 356 Aircraft Repair Plant repairs helicopters.
  • Joint-Stock Company 810 Aircraft Repair Plant repairs helicopters.
  • Limited Liability Company Center of Purchases and Logistics of the Helicopter Industry repairs motor vehicles.
  • International Helicopters Programs Limited Liability Company engages in management and support services for air transportation activities.
  • Joint Stock Company Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company is engaged in transport manufacturing.
  • Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetsvennostyu Vr-Resurs is engaged as a special trade contractor and in real estate.

Joint Stock Company Kronshtadt (Kronshtadt) is a private Russian defense contractor that develops and manufactures equipment, software, and integrated solutions for the unmanned aviation and defense industries of Russia. Kronshtadt runs a full production cycle of drones, including in support of the Russian Ministry of Defense, such as the Orion drone. The Orion drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle used by Russia’s military in its campaign of aggression against Ukraine. The drones, originally made to gather intelligence, were repurposed and have been used to attack Ukraine’s positions by Russia’s Aerospace Forces. Russia’s use of Kronshtadt’s Orion drone in Ukraine follows its deployment in combat and reconnaissance missions in Syria. Kronshtadt is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy.

TARGETING RUSSIAN STATE DUMA AND ITS MEMBERS

OFAC is designating The State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (the Duma) and 328 of its members for their complicity in Putin’s war. The Duma, which is the Russian Parliament’s lower chamber, passed a resolution asking Putin to recognize DNR and LNR as independent states, though they are part of Ukraine. Putin recognized the so-called independence of the self-proclaimed DNR and LNR as a ruse to justify ordering Russia’s troops into Ukraine, thereby initiating Putin’s war of choice against his neighbor. The Duma is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the GoR.

In addition, OFAC is designating 328 members of the Duma pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the GoR.

Four Duma members that are being designated today were previously designated by OFAC. This group includes: Andrei Konstantinovich Lugovoi, who was previously designated by OFAC pursuant to Section 404(a) of the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012; Alexander Yuryevich Borodai, who was previously designated by OFAC pursuant to E.O. 13660 for threatening the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Ukraine; and Vladislav Matusovich Reznik and Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch, who were previously designated pursuant to E.O. 13661 for being officials of the GoR.

KEY RUSSIAN FINANCIAL SECTOR OFFICIAL AND CLOSE PUTIN CONFIDANT

Herman Oskarovich Gref (Gref) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Joint Stock Company Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank) and Chairman of its Executive Board. On February 24, 2022, Treasury imposed correspondent and payable-through account restrictions on Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution. As CEO of Sberbank, Gref oversees not just Russia’s largest multi-billion dollar, multinational financial institution, but also a large number of companies owned by Sberbank in other industries.

Gref has been an advisor to Putin since the 1990s, during which time he occupied various and increasingly senior roles, including at the St. Petersburg Mayor’s office. Additionally, Gref served as Russia’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade from 2000 to 2007, a position to which he was appointed by Putin before becoming CEO of Sberbank. Gref is being designated today for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR.

NEW GUIDANCE ON GOLD TRANSACTIONS

Treasury is also issuing a new Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) to blunt the Central Bank’s ability to deploy international reserves, including gold, to prop up the Russian economy and fund Putin’s brutal war. This guidance makes clear that any transaction involving gold related to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is covered by existing sanctions. 

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.  

For identifying information on the individuals and entities sanctioned today, click here.

The following individuals are members of the Russian State Duma and are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the GoR:

  1. Nikolay Mikhaylovich Kharitonov, Member of State Duma
  2. Sergey Aleksandrovich Shargunov, Member of State Duma
  3. Vadim Valentinovich Kumin, Member of State Duma
  4. Yury Petrovich Sinelshchikov, Member of State Duma
  5. Anzhelika Yegorovna Glazkova, Member of State Duma
  6. Alexander Andreyevich Yushchenko, Member of State Duma
  7. Vyacheslav Mikhaylovich Markhayev, Member of State Duma
  8. Anatoly Zhamalovich Bifov, Member of State Duma
  9. Nikolay Vasilyevich Arefyev, Member of State Duma
  10. Boris Olegovich Komotsky, Member of State Duma
  11. Irina Anatolyevna Filatova, Member of State Duma
  12. Sergey Georgiyevich Levchenko, Member of State Duma
  13. Artyom Vyacheslavovich Prokofyev, Member of State Duma
  14. Maria Vladimirovna Drobot, Member of State Duma
  15. Ivan Nikolayevich Babich, Member of State Duma
  16. Alexey Viktorovich Korniyenko, Member of State Duma
  17. Sergey Anatolyevich Gavrilov, Member of State Duma
  18. Nikolay Nikolayevich Ivanov, Member of State Duma
  19. Roman Mikhaylovich Lyabikhov, Member of State Duma
  20. Vladimir Pavlovich Isakov, Member of State Duma
  21. Renat Ismailovich Suleymanov, Member of State Duma
  22. Vladimir Nikolayevich Blotsky, Member of State Duma
  23. Sergey Mikhaylovich Panteleyev, Member of State Duma
  24. Georgy Petrovich Kamnev, Member of State Duma
  25. Nikolay Ivanovich Vasilyev, Member of State Duma
  26. Boris Viktorovich Ivanyuzhenkov, Member of State Duma
  27. Viktor Ivanovich Sobolev, Member of State Duma
  28. Mikhail Yuryevich Avdeyev, Member of State Duma
  29. Nina Aleksandrovna Ostanina, Member of State Duma
  30. Nikolay Nikolayevich Yezersky, Member of State Duma
  31. Sergey Pavlovich Obukhov, Member of State Duma
  32. Denis Andreyevich Parfyonov, Member of State Duma
  33. Andrey Anatolyevich Alekhin, Member of State Duma
  34. Petr Revoldovich Ammosov, Member of State Duma
  35. Sergey Ivanovich Kazankov, Member of State Duma
  36. Oleg Aleksandrovich Lebedev, Member of State Duma
  37. Mikhail Nikolayevich Matveyev, Member of State Duma
  38. Maria Nikolayevna Prusakova, Member of State Duma
  39. Oleg Nikolayevich Smolin, Member of State Duma
  40. Mikhail Viktorovich Shchapov, Member of State Duma
  41. Sergey Genrikhovich Karginov, Member of State Duma
  42. Yaroslav Yevgenyevich Nilov, Member of State Duma
  43. Vladimir Vladimirovich Sipyagin, Member of State Duma
  44. Vasily Maksimovich Vlasov, Member of State Duma
  45. Boris Aleksandrovich Chernyshov, Member of State Duma
  46. Andrey Konstantinovich Lugovoy, Member of State Duma
  47. Dmitry Aleksandrovich Svishchev, Member of State Duma
  48. Valery Sergeyevich Seleznyov, Member of State Duma
  49. Kaplan Mugdinovich Panesh, Member of State Duma
  50. Arkady Nikolayevich Svistunov, Member of State Duma
  51. Stanislav Aleksandrovich Naumov, Member of State Duma
  52. Vladimir Alekseyevich Koshelev, Member of State Duma
  53. Ivan Mikhaylovich Musatov, Member of State Duma
  54. Yevgeny Vladimirovich Markov, Member of State Duma
  55. Ivan Konstantinovich Sukharev, Member of State Duma
  56. Boris Romanovich Paykin, Member of State Duma
  57. Yuri Aisovich Napso, Member of State Duma
  58. Alexey Nikolayevich Didenko, Member of State Duma
  59. Alexey Aleksandrovich Zhuravlyev, Member of State Duma
  60. Sergey Dmitriyevich Leonov, Member of State Duma
  61. Gennady Yuryevich Semigin, Member of State Duma
  62. Alexander Vasilyevich Terentyev, Member of State Duma
  63. Fedot Semonovich Tumusov, Member of State Duma
  64. Timur Borisovich Kanokov, Member of State Duma
  65. Igor Aleksandrovich Ananskikh, Member of State Duma
  66. Vadim Vladimirovich Belousov, Member of State Duma
  67. Dmitry Gennadyevich Gusev, Member of State Duma
  68. Alexander Aleksandrovich Remezkov, Member of State Duma
  69. Andrey Anatolyevich Kuznetsov, Member of State Duma
  70. Sergey Vladimirovich Kabyshev, Member of State Duma
  71. Mikhail Gennadyevich Delyagin, Member of State Duma
  72. Oleg Anatolyevich Nilov, Member of State Duma
  73. Nikolay Petrovich Burlyayev, Member of State Duma
  74. Anatoly Gennadyevich Aksakov, Member of State Duma
  75. Alexander Sergeyevich Aksenenko, Member of State Duma
  76. Anatoly Aleksandrovich Wasserman, Member of State Duma
  77. Valery Karlovich Gartung, Member of State Duma
  78. Yuri Innokentyevich Grigoryev, Member of State Duma
  79. Dmitry Vadimovich Kuznetsov, Member of State Duma
  80. Yana Valeryevna Lantratova, Member of State Duma
  81. Anatoly Ivanovich Lisitsyn, Member of State Duma
  82. Galina Petrovna Khovanskaya, Member of State Duma
  83. Sergey Vasilyevich Yakhnyuk, Member of State Duma
  84. Alexander Vladimirovich Yakubovsky, Member of State Duma
  85. Azat Ferdinandovich Yagafarov, Member of State Duma
  86. Alexander Vladimirovich Shcherbakov, Member of State Duma
  87. Nikolay Mikhaylovich Shcheglov, Member of State Duma
  88. Adalbi Lyulevich Shkhagoshev, Member of State Duma
  89. Vadim Nikolayevich Shuvalov, Member of State Duma
  90. Igor Nikolayevich Shubin, Member of State Duma
  91. Nadezhda Vasilyevna Shkolkina, Member of State Duma
  92. Anton Vladimirovich Shipulin, Member of State Duma
  93. Yuri Nikolayevich Shvytkin, Member of State Duma
  94. Sergey Viktorovich Chizhov, Member of State Duma
  95. Alexey Yuryevich Chernyak, Member of State Duma
  96. Sergey Vladimirovich Chepikov, Member of State Duma
  97. Nikita Yuryevich Chaplin, Member of State Duma
  98. Elena Moiseevna Tsunaeva, Member of State Duma
  99. Nikolay Grigorevich Tsed, Member of State Duma
  100. Murat Ruslanovich Khasanov, Member of State Duma
  101. Ekaterina Vladimirovna Kharchenko, Member of State Duma
  102. Sultan Sultanbiyevich Khamzaev, Member of State Duma
  103. Tamara Ivanovna Frolova, Member of State Duma
  104. Vyacheslav Vasilevich Fomichev, Member of State Duma
  105. Vyacheslav Fetisov, Member of State Duma
  106. Pavel Mikhaylovich Fedyaev, Member of State Duma
  107. Yevgeny Alekseevich Fyodorov, Member of State Duma
  108. Airat Zakievich Farrakhov, Member of State Duma
  109. Oksana Nikolayevna Fadina, Member of State Duma
  110. Rimma Amirovna Utyasheva, Member of State Duma
  111. Larisa Nikolayevna Tutova, Member of State Duma
  112. Artyom Viktorovich Turov, Member of State Duma
  113. Andrey Fedorovich Trifonov, Member of State Duma
  114. Alexander Pavlovich Teterdinko, Member of State Duma
  115. Roman Igorevich Teryushkov, Member of State Duma
  116. Mikhail Borisovich Terentyev, Member of State Duma
  117. Sergey Yuryevich Ten, Member of State Duma
  118. Muslim Barisovich Tatriev, Member of State Duma
  119. Michail Vasilevich Tarasenko, Member of State Duma
  120. Artur Borisovich Taymazov, Member of State Duma
  121. Ekaterina Petrovna Stenyakina, Member of State Duma
  122. Mikhail Yevgenyevich Starshinov, Member of State Duma
  123. Alexander Yurevich Spiridonov, Member of State Duma
  124. Sergey Anatolevich Solovev, Member of State Duma
  125. Sergey Mikhaylovich Sokol, Member of State Duma
  126. Viktor Vladimirovich Smirnov, Member of State Duma
  127. Valeriy Stepanovich Skrug, Member of State Duma
  128. Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch, Member of State Duma
  129. Gennadiy Ivanovich Sklyar, Member of State Duma
  130. Alexander Anatolevich Skachkov, Member of State Duma
  131. Alexey Vladimirovich Sitnikov, Member of State Duma
  132. Pavel Vladimirovich Simigin, Member of State Duma
  133. Leonid Jakovlevitch Simanovskiy, Member of State Duma
  134. Vladimir Borisovich Senin, Member of State Duma
  135. Viktor Valentinovich Seliverstov, Member of State Duma
  136. Aydyn Nikolayevich Saryglar, Member of State Duma
  137. Yuliya Vladimirovna Saranova, Member of State Duma
  138. Shamsail Yunusovich Saraliyev, Member of State Duma
  139. Alexander Mikhaylovich Samokutyaev, Member of State Duma
  140. Vladimir Igorevich Samokish, Member of State Duma
  141. Alla Leonidovna Salaeva, Member of State Duma
  142. Oleg Vladimirovich Savchenko, Member of State Duma
  143. Dmitry Ivanovich Savelyev, Member of State Duma
  144. Khizri Magomedovich Abakarov, Member of State Duma
  145. Bekkhan Vakhayevich Agayev, Member of State Duma
  146. Rahim Azizboyevich Asimov, Member of State Duma
  147. Elvira Rinatovna Aitkulova, Member of State Duma
  148. Nikolay Nikolayevich Alexeyenko, Member of State Duma
  149. Sergey Viktorovich Altukhov, Member of State Duma
  150. Andrey Gennadyevich Alshevskih, Member of State Duma
  151. Olga Nikolayevna Amelchenkova, Member of State Duma
  152. Andrey Anatolyevich Anikeyev, Member of State Duma
  153. Grigory Viktorovich Anikeev, Member of State Duma
  154. Igor Aleksandrovich Antropenko, Member of State Duma
  155. Olga Nikolayevna Anufriyeva, Member of State Duma
  156. Valentina Nikolayevna Artamonova, Member of State Duma
  157. Alena Igorevna Arshinova, Member of State Duma
  158. Rinat Zaydulayevich Ayupov, Member of State Duma
  159. Leonid Ivanovich Babashov, Member of State Duma
  160. Timofey Bazhenov, Member of State Duma
  161. Zarif Zakirovich Baiguskarov, Member of State Duma
  162. Bekkhan Abdulkhamidovich Barakhoyev, Member of State Duma
  163. Anton Aleksandrovich Basansky, Member of State Duma
  164. Rima Akberdinovna Batalova, Member of State Duma
  165. Vitaly Viktorovich Bakhmetyev, Member of State Duma
  166. Badma Nikolayevich Bashankayev, Member of State Duma
  167. Irina Viktorovna Belykh, Member of State Duma
  168. Svetlana Viktorovna Bessarab, Member of State Duma
  169. Daniil Vladimirovich Bessarabov, Member of State Duma
  170. Sergey Yuryevich Bidonko, Member of State Duma
  171. Artyom Aleksandrovich Bichayev, Member of State Duma
  172. Irek Borisovich Boguslawski, Member of State Duma
  173. Yelena Veniaminovna Bondarenko, Member of State Duma
  174. Alexander Aleksandrovich Borissov, Member of State Duma
  175. Alexander Yuryevich Boroday, Member of State Duma
  176. Nikolay Ivanovich Bortsov, Member of State Duma
  177. Sergey Mikhaylovich Boyarskiy, Member of State Duma
  178. Nikolay Gavrilovich Brykin, Member of State Duma
  179. Nikolay Robertovich Buduyev, Member of State Duma
  180. Vadim Yevgenyevich Bulavinov, Member of State Duma
  181. Sergey Vladimirovich Burlakov, Member of State Duma
  182. Vladimir Vladimirovich Burmatov, Member of State Duma
  183. Maria Valeryevna Butina, Member of State Duma
  184. Tatiana Viktorovna Butskaya, Member of State Duma
  185. Ernest Abdulovich Valeev, Member of State Duma
  186. Oleg Dorianovich Valenchuk, Member of State Duma
  187. Nikolay Sergeyevich Valuev, Member of State Duma
  188. Maria Viktorovna Vasilkova, Member of State Duma
  189. Alexey Borisovich Veller, Member of State Duma
  190. Sergey Alekseyevich Veremeenko, Member of State Duma
  191. Roman Mikhaylovich Vodyanov, Member of State Duma
  192. Ilya Svetoslavovich Volfson, Member of State Duma
  193. Andrey Viktorovich Vorobev, Member of State Duma
  194. Anatoliy Voronovskiy, Member of State Duma
  195. Anatoly Borisovich Vyborny, Member of State Duma
  196. Abdulkhakim Kutbudinovich Gadzhiyev, Member of State Duma
  197. Murad Stanislavovich Gadzhiyev, Member of State Duma
  198. Ruslan Gadzhiyevich Gadzhiyev, Member of State Duma
  199. Oleg Vladimirovich Garin, Member of State Duma
  200. Dzhamaladin Nabiyevich Gasanov, Member of State Duma
  201. Zaur Dalkhatovich Gekkiev, Member of State Duma
  202. Olga Mikhaylovna Germanova, Member of State Duma
  203. Anton Aleksandrovich Getta, Member of State Duma
  204. Dinar Zagitovich Gilmutdinov, Member of State Duma
  205. Ildar Irekovich Gilmutdinov, Member of State Duma
  206. Andrey Petrovich Gimbatov, Member of State Duma
  207. Boris Mikhaylovich Gladkikh, Member of State Duma
  208. Alexey Govyrin, Member of State Duma
  209. Oleg Aleksandrovich Golikov, Member of State Duma
  210. Nikolay Aleksandrovich Goncharov, Member of State Duma
  211. Anton Vadimovich Gorelkin, Member of State Duma
  212. Andrey Yuryevich Gorokhov, Member of State Duma
  213. Andrey Viktorovich Gurulev, Member of State Duma
  214. Galina Innokentyevna Danchikova, Member of State Duma
  215. Ivan Ivanovich Demchenko, Member of State Duma
  216. Viktor Yefimovich Deryabkin, Member of State Duma
  217. Viktor Viktorovich Dzyuba, Member of State Duma
  218. Oleg Dmitriyevich Dimov, Member of State Duma
  219. Akhmed Shamkhanovich Dogayev, Member of State Duma
  220. Nikolay Aleksandrovich Doluda, Member of State Duma
  221. Andrey Nikolayevich Doroshenko, Member of State Duma
  222. Yuliya Nikolayevna Drozhzhina, Member of State Duma
  223. Alexander Sergeyevich Drozdov, Member of State Duma
  224. Tatyana Ivanovna Dyakonova, Member of State Duma
  225. Yelena Aleksandrovna Yevtyukhova, Member of State Duma
  226. Alexey Petrovich Yezubov, Member of State Duma
  227. Vitaly Borisovich Yefimov, Member of State Duma
  228. Konstantin Yuryevich Zakharov, Member of State Duma
  229. Viktor Vladislavvich Subarev, Member of State Duma
  230. Oleg Ivanovich Ivaninskiy, Member of State Duma
  231. Vladimir Valeryevich Ivanov, Member of State Duma
  232. Maxim Anatolyevich Ivanov, Member of State Duma
  233. Maksim Yevgenyevich Ivanov, Member of State Duma
  234. Irina Valentinovna Ivenskikh, Member of State Duma
  235. Leonid Grigoryevich Ivlev, Member of State Duma
  236. Viktor Aleksandrovich Ignatov, Member of State Duma
  237. Igor Nikolayevich Igoshin, Member of State Duma
  238. Vladimir Alekseyevich Ilynikh, Member of State Duma
  239. Alexander Vladimirovich Iltyakov, Member of State Duma
  240. Andrey Konstantinovich Isaev, Member of State Duma
  241. Dmitry Viktorovich Islamov, Member of State Duma
  242. Dmitry Mikhaylovich Kadenkov, Member of State Duma
  243. Viktor Alekseyevich Kazakov, Member of State Duma
  244. Rustam Galiullovich Kalimullin, Member of State Duma
  245. Alexey Valerianovich Kanayev, Member of State Duma
  246. Georgy Aleksandrovich Karlov, Member of State Duma
  247. Anatoly Yevgenyevich Karpov, Member of State Duma
  248. Andrey Valeriyevich Kartapolov, Member of State Duma
  249. Igor Yuryevich Kastyukevich, Member of State Duma
  250. Pavel Ryurikovich Kachkayev, Member of State Duma
  251. Ivan Ivanovich Kvitka, Member of State Duma
  252. Viktor Borisovich Kidyaev, Member of State Duma
  253. Mikhail Vladimirovich Kizeev, Member of State Duma
  254. Mikhail Leonidovich Kislyakov, Member of State Duma
  255. Alexander Borisovich Kogan, Member of State Duma
  256. Alfia Gumarovna Kogogina, Member of State Duma
  257. Alexander Nikolayevich Kozlovsky, Member of State Duma
  258. Andrey Ivanovich Kolesnik, Member of State Duma
  259. Oleg Alekseyevich Kolesnikov, Member of State Duma
  260. Sergey Vladimirovich Kolunov, Member of State Duma
  261. Vladimir Mikhaylovich Kononov, Member of State Duma
  262. Olga Vladimirovna Korobova, Member of State Duma
  263. Natalya Vasilyevna Kostenko, Member of State Duma
  264. Sergey Nikolayevich Kotkin, Member of State Duma
  265. Denis Borisovich Kravchenko, Member of State Duma
  266. Anton Alekseyevich Krasnoshtanov, Member of State Duma
  267. Sergey Vladimirovich Krivonosov, Member of State Duma
  268. Mikhail Vladimirovich Kuzmin, Member of State Duma
  269. Tatyana Alekseyevna Kusayko, Member of State Duma
  270. Vitaliy Vasilyevich Kushnarev, Member of State Duma
  271. Alexey Fodorovich Lavrinenko, Member of State Duma
  272. Dmitriy Viktorovich Lameykin, Member of State Duma
  273. Yevgeny Viktorovich Lebedev, Member of State Duma
  274. Anatoliy Fodorovich Lesun, Member of State Duma
  275. Ruslan Abdulvakhiyevich Lechkhadzhiev, Member of State Duma
  276. Sergey Fodorovich Lissovski, Member of State Duma
  277. Vitaly Viktorovich Likhachev, Member of State Duma
  278. Tatyana Georgiyevna Lobach, Member of State Duma
  279. Vyacheslav Yuryevich Loginov, Member of State Duma
  280. Ivan Ivanovich Loor, Member of State Duma
  281. Dmitriy Nikolayevich Lotsmanov, Member of State Duma
  282. Roman Valeryevich Lyubarskiy, Member of State Duma
  283. Alexander Georgiyevich Mazhuga, Member of State Duma
  284. Denis Maidanov, Member of State Duma
  285. Vyatscheslav Serafimovich Makarov, Member of State Duma
  286. Zurab Gayozovich Makiyev, Member of State Duma
  287. Alexander Aleksandrovich Maximov, Member of State Duma
  288. Rafael Mirkhatimovich Mardanshin, Member of State Duma
  289. Andrey Pavlovich Markov, Member of State Duma
  290. Aidar Raisovich Metshin, Member of State Duma
  291. Vitaly Valentinovich Milonov, Member of State Duma
  292. Sergey Ivanovich Morozov, Member of State Duma
  293. Natalya Vasilyevna Nazarova, Member of State Duma
  294. Anton Igorevich Nemkin, Member of State Duma
  295. Nikolay Petrovich Nikolaev, Member of State Duma
  296. Vyacheslav Nikonov, Member of State Duma
  297. Evgeniy Olegovich Nifantiev, Member of State Duma
  298. Nurbagand Nurbagandov, Member of State Duma
  299. Yuliya Vasilyevna Ogloblina, Member of State Duma
  300. Leonid Anatolyevich Ogul, Member of State Duma
  301. Natalya Alekseyevna Orlova, Member of State Duma
  302. Gennadiy Olegovich Panin, Member of State Duma
  303. Nikolay Vasilyevich Pankov, Member of State Duma
  304. Irina Aleksandrovna Pankina, Member of State Duma
  305. Evgeny Alekseyevich Pervyshov, Member of State Duma
  306. Vyacheslav Anatolyevich Petrov, Member of State Duma
  307. Sergey Valeriyevich Petrov, Member of State Duma
  308. Yury Aleksandrovich Petrov, Member of State Duma
  309. Nikolay Yuryevich Petrunin, Member of State Duma
  310. Valentina Nikolayevna Pivnenko, Member of State Duma
  311. Olga Vasilyevna Pilipenko, Member of State Duma
  312. Dmitry Yuryevich Pirog, Member of State Duma
  313. Vladimir Nikolayevich Plotnikov, Member of State Duma
  314. Dmitriy Viktorovich Pogorelyy, Member of State Duma
  315. Nataliya Vladimirovna Poluyanova, Member of State Duma
  316. Arkady Nikolayevich Ponomarev, Member of State Duma
  317. Yevgeny Popov, Member of State Duma
  318. Alexander Sergeyevich Prokopyev, Member of State Duma
  319. Roman Viktorovich Ptitsyn, Member of State Duma
  320. Vladislav Matusovich Reznik, Member of State Duma
  321. Vladimir Iosifovich Resin, Member of State Duma
  322. Victoria Sergeyevna Rodina, Member of State Duma
  323. Irina Konstantinovna Rodnina, Member of State Duma
  324. Roman Yuryevich Romanenko, Member of State Duma
  325. Mikhail Valentinovich Romanov, Member of State Duma
  326. Igor Nikolayevich Rudensky, Member of State Duma
  327. Alexander Grigoryevich Rumyantsev, Member of State Duma
  328. Zhanna Anatolyevna Ryabtseva, Member of State Duma