US Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing1 for the April – June 2022 and July – September 2022 quarters.2

Sources and Uses Table

During the April – June 2022 quarter, Treasury expects to pay down $26 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion. 3 The borrowing estimate is $92 billion lower than announced in January 2022, primarily due to an increase in receipts, partially offset by increases in outlays and the end-of-June cash balance.

During the July – September 2022 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $182 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $650 billion.

During the January – March 2022 quarter, Treasury borrowed $668 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $652 billion. In January 2022, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $729 billion and assumed an end-of-March cash balance of $650 billion. The $62 billion decrease in borrowing resulted primarily from an increase in receipts and, to a lesser extent, from a decrease in expenditures.