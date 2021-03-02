US Treasury Announces Key Staff Appointments

Today, the United States Department of the Treasury announced several key additions to Treasury staff. These distinguished and diverse individuals join Treasury prepared to deliver results for the American people by addressing the public health crisis and resulting economic crisis, as well as inequality, racism, and climate change.
Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:
Bill Doerrer, White House Liaison
Bill Doerrer joins the Treasury Department after serving on the Legal Policy and Personnel teams of the Biden-Harris Transition. Prior to the transition, Doerrer was a member of the Biden-Harris General Election campaign serving as Director of Post-Election Operations. During the primary, Doerrer served as Biden for President’s Director of Delegate Operations and Convention Planning, and as Operations Director for the Iowa Caucuses. Doerrer has also served in senior political roles for several elected officials in Illinois, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He is a graduate of Marquette University and Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law, and currently resides in Chicago.
William A. Fields, Senior Advisor to the Secretary
William A. Fields is returning to the Treasury Department as a Senior Advisor to the Secretary. He was most recently a senior associate at Sidewalk Labs focusing on economic development and strategic acquisitions. Prior to joining Sidewalk, Fields was a Special Assistant within the Treasury Department, where he was a key policy advisor to the Office of the Undersecretary for Domestic Finance. Fields provided critical expertise and support on issues including the future structure of the housing finance system, and the fiscal solvency of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. He started within the Department at the Financial Stability Oversight Council where he focused on systemic risk and non-bank systemically important financial institutions. Fields began his career as a staffer on the United States Senate Banking Committee under Chairman Christopher Dodd, assisting the committee during the drafting, passage, and implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act. He served on the Biden-Harris transition team, as a member of the Agency Review Team for the Treasury Department. Fields holds a Bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a proud native of East Cleveland, Ohio.
Neil Mehrotra, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics, Office of Economic Policy
Neil Mehrotra was most recently Senior Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the Research and Statistics Group. He joined the Macroeconomic and Monetary Studies Function at the NY Fed in July of 2019. His research focuses on declining interest rates and secular stagnation, including implications for monetary and fiscal policy. He also studies the importance of financial frictions for the behavior of firms over the business cycle. Mehrotra’s research has been published in journals such as the American Economic Review, the Journal of Monetary Economics, and AEJ: Macroeconomics. Prior to joining the New York Fed, Mehrotra was an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department at Brown University from 2013 to 2019. His research has been supported by grants from the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Institute for New Economic Thinking, the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. From 2016 to 2017, Mehrotra was a visiting junior scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Princeton University in 2005 and a Ph.D. in Economics from Columbia University in 2013.
Jose E. Murillo, Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs, Office of Tax Policy
Jose Murillo is returning to the Treasury Department after spending eleven years as a partner at Ernst & Young LLP. Most recently, Murillo was the Director of the International Tax and Transaction Services practice in EY’s National Tax Department in Washington, D.C. In that role, Murillo helped execute EY’s international tax strategy and advised many of EY’s largest clients on a variety of US international tax matters. Previously, Murillo served at the Treasury Department in the Office of the International Tax Counsel in the Bush-Cheney and Obama-Biden Administrations. Prior to that, Murillo spent 10 years in EY’s international tax groups in Houston and Washington, D.C. Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Murillo holds a BBA in Accounting and MPA in Taxation from The University of Texas at Austin. Jose lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Yoli Lopez.
Hira Qureshi, Deputy White House Liaison
Hira Qureshi most recently served as the Operations and Special Projects Director at the Biden-Harris General Election campaign and as the National Operations Coordinator during the primary. Prior to joining the Biden-Harris campaign, she worked for a federal consulting firm in Washington, D.C., supporting the Department of Defense and Government Accountability Office in data governance and project management. Qureshi has previously served as a White House Intern during the Obama-Biden Administration, where she supported the National Economic Council in trade policy. Originally from Georgia, she is a graduate of Tufts University.
Catherine Wolfram, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate and Energy Economics, Office of Economic Policy
Catherine Wolfram most recently served as Associate Dean and Cora Jane Flood Professor of Economics at the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley. She also served as the Program Director of the Environmental and Energy Economics group at the National Bureau of Economic Research, the nation’s premier economic research organization. She is a world-renowned expert on climate and energy economics and has done research on a range of topics, from the electricity sectors in Kenya, Ghana and India, to energy efficiency investments in the United States. Originally from Minnesota, Wolfram holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an undergraduate degree from Harvard University.