US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Statement On The Confirmation Of Wally Adeyemo As Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

My warmest congratulations to Wally Adeyemo, our new Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. The Senate confirmed him today in a broad bipartisan vote.
Wally is everything the Treasury Department needs right now: He has spent his career working at the intersection of America’s national security interests an and our economic ones. In the process, he’s become a master of shuttle economic diplomacy, helping keep America’s economy strong at home and competitive abroad.
Wally is also a tireless advocate for the working class. He helped build the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from its foundations after the Great Recession. Those values – and that managerial experience – will be a tremendous asset to Treasury now as we continue implementing the American Rescue Plan.
I am confident that Wally will handle his mission as Deputy Secretary like he’s handled everything else during his career: with integrity and excellence.