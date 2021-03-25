 Skip to main Content
US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Statement On The Confirmation Of Wally Adeyemo As Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

Date 25/03/2021

My warmest congratulations to Wally Adeyemo, our new Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. The Senate confirmed him today in a broad bipartisan vote.


Wally is everything the Treasury Department needs right now: He has spent his career working at the intersection of America’s national security interests an and our economic ones. In the process, he’s become a master of shuttle economic diplomacy, helping keep America’s economy strong at home and competitive abroad.

Wally is also a tireless advocate for the working class. He helped build the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from its foundations after the Great Recession. Those values – and that managerial experience – will be a tremendous asset to Treasury now as we continue implementing the American Rescue Plan.

I am confident that Wally will handle his mission as Deputy Secretary like he’s handled everything else during his career: with integrity and excellence.

