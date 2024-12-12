US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Third Quarter 2024 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $16.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter trading revenue was $263 million, or 1.6 percent, more than in the previous quarter and $3.3 billion, or 25.0 percent, more than a year earlier.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the third quarter of 2024:
- a total of 1,225 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
- four large banks held 88.1 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
- credit exposure from derivatives decreased in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2024. Net current credit exposure decreased $23 billion, or 9 percent, to $237.0 billion.
- derivative notional amounts increased in the third quarter of 2024 by $10.7 trillion, or 5.2 percent, to $218.8 trillion.
- derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $150.5 trillion or 68.8 percent of total derivative notional amounts.