US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Second Quarter 2024 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $15.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter trading revenue was $218 million, or 1.4 percent, more than in the previous quarter and $2.2 billion, or 16.0 percent, more than a year earlier.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the second quarter of 2024:
- a total of 1,231 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
- four large banks held 88.1 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
- credit exposure from derivatives increased in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024. Net current credit exposure increased $9.0 billion, or 3.4 percent, to $260.0 billion.
- derivative notional amounts increased in the second quarter of 2024 by $2 trillion, or 1.0 percent, to $208.1 trillion.
- derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $145.0 trillion or 69.7 percent of total derivative notional amounts.