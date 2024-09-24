Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Second Quarter 2024 Bank Trading Revenue

Date 24/09/2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations of $15.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter trading revenue was $218 million, or 1.4 percent, more than in the previous quarter and $2.2 billion, or 16.0 percent, more than a year earlier.

In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also reported that as of the second quarter of 2024:

  • a total of 1,231 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives.
  • four large banks held 88.1 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives.
  • credit exposure from derivatives increased in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024. Net current credit exposure increased $9.0 billion, or 3.4 percent, to $260.0 billion.
  • derivative notional amounts increased in the second quarter of 2024 by $2 trillion, or 1.0 percent, to $208.1 trillion.
  • derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which totaled $145.0 trillion or 69.7 percent of total derivative notional amounts.

Related Link

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg