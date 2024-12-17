US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Mortgage Performance For Third Quarter Of 2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported on the performance of first-lien mortgages in the federal banking system during the third quarter of 2024.

The OCC Mortgage Metrics Report, Third Quarter 2024 showed that 97.4 percent of mortgages included in the report were current and performing at the end of the quarter, a slight increase from 97.3 percent one year earlier.

The percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages – mortgages that are 60 or more days past due and all mortgages held by bankrupt borrowers whose payments are 30 or more days past due – increased from the prior quarter; however, it has decreased from the third quarter of 2023.

Servicers initiated 6,693 new foreclosures in the third quarter of 2024 showing an increase from the previous quarter and a decrease from the third quarter 2023.

Servicers completed 7,450 modifications during the third quarter of 2024, a 0.5 percent decrease from the previous quarter’s 7,488 modifications. Of these 7,450 modifications, 6,885, or 92.4 percent, were “combination modifications” — modifications that included multiple actions affecting the affordability and sustainability of the loan, such as an interest rate reduction and a term extension.

The first-lien mortgages included in the OCC’s quarterly report comprise 21.1 percent of all residential mortgage debt outstanding in the United States or approximately 11.2 million loans totaling $2.8 trillion in principal balances.

This report provides information on mortgage performance through September 30, 2024, and is available on the OCC’s website.

