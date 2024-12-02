US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases CRA Performance Evaluations For 19 National Banks And Federal Savings Associations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released a list of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluations that became public during the period of November 1, 2024, through November 30, 2024. Under the CRA, the OCC assesses an institution’s record of meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with the safe and sound operation of such institution.

The list includes the national banks, federal savings associations, and insured federal branches of foreign banks that have received CRA ratings. Possible ratings assigned are outstanding, satisfactory, needs to improve, and substantial noncompliance. The CRA evaluations released are:

The OCC's website offers access to a searchable list of all public CRA evaluations issued since April 1996. The OCC also publishes a list of institutions to be examined for compliance with the CRA in the next calendar quarter.

