US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases CRA Evaluations For 24 National Banks And Federal Savings Associations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released a list of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluations that became public during the period of August 1, 2023, through August 31, 2023. The list contains only national banks, federal savings associations, and insured federal branches of foreign banks that have received ratings. The possible ratings are outstanding, satisfactory, needs to improve, and substantial noncompliance.

Of the 24 evaluations made public this month, 17 are rated satisfactory, and seven are rated outstanding.

A list of this month's evaluations is available here. Click on the institution's charter number to view a pdf of the evaluation. The OCC's website (https://www.occ.gov) also offers access to a searchable list of all public CRA evaluations. Copies of the evaluations may also be obtained by submitting a request electronically through the OCC's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) website https://foia-pal.occ.gov/palMain.aspx or by writing to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Communications Division, Suite 3E-218, Washington, DC 20219. When requests are made electronically, remember to include your postal mail address.