US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases CRA Evaluations For 21 National Banks And Federal Savings Associations

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released a list of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluations that became public during the period of June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024. The list contains only national banks, federal savings associations, and insured federal branches of foreign banks that have received ratings. The possible ratings are outstanding, satisfactory, needs to improve, and substantial noncompliance.

Of the 21 evaluations made public this month, one is rated needs to improve, 14 are rated satisfactory, and six are rated outstanding.

A list of this month's evaluations is available here. Click on the institution's charter number to view a PDF of the evaluation. The OCC's website also offers access to a searchable list of all public CRA evaluations. Copies of the evaluations may also be obtained by submitting a request electronically through the OCC's Freedom of Information Act website, or by writing to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Communications Division, Suite 3E-218, Washington, DC 20219. When requests are made electronically, remember to include your postal mail address.