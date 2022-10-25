US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Joins Military Spouse Employment Partnership

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) affirmed its commitment to military families by joining the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) at a ceremony today in Arlington, Va.

MSEP is a Department of Defense program that connects military spouses with partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.

"Building a workforce of dedicated employees from varying backgrounds with diverse perspectives helps us stay agile and responsive at a time of rapid change in the banking industry," said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. "Having a direct link to the MSEP talent pool is a great resource for OCC and will benefit military spouses seeking a rewarding career."

The OCC has offices nationwide, including in areas with large military populations, such as San Diego, Omaha, Neb., Tampa, Fla., and Washington, D.C. The OCC hires professionals in many fields, including bank examination, law, risk management, economics, finance and accounting, organizational management and governance, and human resources. Each plays a critical role in ensuring the safety, soundness, and fairness of the federal banking system.

An independent bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and led by the Comptroller of the Currency, the OCC charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks and federal savings associations as well as federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Related Links