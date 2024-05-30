Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Third And Fourth Quarter 2024 CRA Evaluation Schedule

Date 30/05/2024

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its schedule of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) evaluations to be conducted in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

The OCC encourages public comment on the CRA-related activities of the national banks and federal savings associations (collectively, banks) scheduled to be evaluated under the CRA. Public comments should be submitted to the banks themselves at the mailing addresses listed on the schedule or to the appropriate OCC supervisory office before the month in which the evaluation is scheduled. The OCC will consider all public comments received before the close of the CRA evaluation.

The CRA evaluation schedule is available on the OCC’s website at: www.occ.gov/static/cra/exam-schedule/craq324.pdf.

