US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Hosts Public Appraisal Subcommittee Hearing On Appraisal Bias

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will host a public hearing of the Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC) on appraisal bias on February 13, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at its headquarters, 400 7th Street SW, Washington, D.C.

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu will provide opening remarks. The subcommittee panel will consist of a representative from each of the five Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) regulatory agencies, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Witnesses will include representatives from the Appraisal Foundation, state appraiser licensing and regulatory organizations, and active appraisers.

This is the fourth hearing in a series of ASC hearings on appraisal bias and is open to the public. In-person and virtual attendees must register to attend the hearing no later than February 9. Registration for in-person attendance may close sooner if maximum capacity is reached.

The ASC oversees the real estate appraisal regulatory framework for federally related transactions. The ASC is a subcommittee of the FFIEC and provides federal oversight of state appraiser and appraisal management company regulatory programs and a monitoring framework for the Appraisal Foundation.

