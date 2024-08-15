US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Bank Accounting Advisory Series Updated

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released its annual update to the Bank Accounting Advisory Series (BAAS).

The BAAS contains staff responses to frequently asked questions from the banking industry and bank examiners on a variety of accounting topics and promotes consistent application of accounting standards and regulatory reporting among national banks and federal savings associations.

This edition of the BAAS revises certain content for general clarity and also removes superseded content. The updates do not alter the OCC Office of the Chief Accountant’s prior conclusions or interpretations.

The BAAS does not represent rules or regulations of the OCC. Rather, it represents the OCC Office of the Chief Accountant’s interpretations of generally accepted accounting principles and regulatory guidance based on the facts and circumstances presented.

