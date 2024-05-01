US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Senior Deputy Comptroller And Chief Counsel Testifies On Bank Mergers

Acting Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel Ted Dowd today testified on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) review and consideration of bank merger applications before the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy, Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his testimony, Mr. Dowd discussed the OCC’s consideration of bank merger applications under applicable laws and regulations; its commitment to improve the bank merger application process to promote a diverse and competitive banking system; and its efforts to provide transparency around its decision-making.

