US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Deputy Comptroller Testifies On Financial Technology

Deputy Comptroller for Compliance Policy and Acting Deputy Comptroller for the Office of Financial Technology Donna Murphy today testified on the activities and initiatives of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) Office of Financial Technology before the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion, Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In her testimony, Ms. Murphy discussed the OCC’s supervision and regulation related to banks use of new and emerging financial technologies. She also highlighted the OCC’s work to engage with banks as they navigate rapid financial technology developments to balance safety, soundness and fairness with innovation and growth.

