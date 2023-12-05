BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Acting Deputy Comptroller Testifies On Financial Technology

Date 05/12/2023

Deputy Comptroller for Compliance Policy and Acting Deputy Comptroller for the Office of Financial Technology Donna Murphy today testified on the activities and initiatives of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) Office of Financial Technology before the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion, Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives.

 

In her testimony, Ms. Murphy discussed the OCC’s supervision and regulation related to banks use of new and emerging financial technologies. She also highlighted the OCC’s work to engage with banks as they navigate rapid financial technology developments to balance safety, soundness and fairness with innovation and growth.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg