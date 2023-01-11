US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Deputy Comptroller For Systemic Risk Identification And Support

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced Melissa Love-Greenfield as Deputy Comptroller for Systemic Risk Identification and Support (SyRIS) within the Supervision Risk & Analysis division. She will assume these duties January 29, 2023.

In this role, Ms. Love-Greenfield will oversee the staff responsible for identifying, evaluating, and holistically addressing risks that impact the Agency's mission, providing subject matter expertise across all risk disciplines, assisting in resource prioritization focusing on the highest risk financial institutions and companies, and providing direct supervision to service providers. This includes playing a critical role overseeing the Supervision Risk Management team and managing the National Risk Committee processes.

She most recently served as Associate Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk, Governance, and Technology for SyRIS where she managed lead expert teams covering the risk disciplines of enterprise governance, operational risk and technology. She also oversaw the agency’s participation in the interagency coordinated cybersecurity review and the significant service provider programs.

Ms. Love-Greenfield has more than 30 years of supervision experience serving in a variety of roles across Midsize and Community Bank Supervision, Large Bank Supervision, Bank Supervision Policy, and SyRIS. She is a graduate of Auburn University and The George Washington University. She holds the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) professional certification from ISACA.