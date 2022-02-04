 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

US Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting Minutes

Date 04/02/2022

Minutes for past Council meetings are available below.  Meeting minutes for the most recent Council meeting are generally approved at the subsequent Council meeting and then posted online soon afterwards.  When possible, open session Council meetings are made available to the public via live webcast.  These webcasts can also be viewed after they occur here.

 

December 17, 2021

November 15, 2021

October 21, 2021

September 9, 2021

July 16, 2021

June 11, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 3, 2020 (Approved by Notational Vote on December 24, 2020)

September 25, 2020

July 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

March 26, 2020

March 5, 2020 Notational Vote

December 4 , 2019

November 7, 2019

September 4, 2019 (Updated November 8, 2019)

May 30, 2019

March 6, 2019

December 19, 2018​

October 16, 2018

September 12, 2018

July 17, 2018

June 15, 2018

April 24, 2018, Notational Vote

April 12, 2018

March 13, 2018, Notational Vote

February 21, 2018

December 14, 2017

November 16, 2017

September 29, 2017

September 22, 2017

July 28, 2017

May 8, 2017

March 2, 2017

January 11, 2017 (Approved by Notational Vote on January 19, 2017)

November 16, 2016

October 28, 2016, Notational Vote

September 22, 2016

July 18, 2016

June 28, 2016, Notational Vote

June 24, 2016

June 21, 2016

June 21, 2016, Notational Vote

April 18, 2016

March 21, 2016

March 2, 2016

January 28, 2016

December 17, 2015

December 17, 2015, Notational Vote

November 2 , 2015

September 21, 2015

July 31, 2015

May 19, 2015

April 20, 2015

March 11, 2015

February 4, 2015

January 21, 2015 

December 18, 2014

November 3, 2014

October 6, 2014

September 4, 2014

August 19, 2014, Notational Vote

July 31, 2014

June 24, 2014

May 7, 2014

March 27, 2014

February 13, 2014

January 9, 2014

December 9, 2013

October 31, 2013

October 8, 2013

September 19, 2013, Notational Vote

September 10, 2013

July 16, 2013​

July 8, 2013, Notational Votes

June 3, 2013

May 24, 2013, Notational Vote

April 25, 2013

April 4, 2013

February 28, 2013

January 31, 2013 

January 14, 2013, Notational Vote

December 13, 2012

December 3, 2012

November 13, 2012

October 30, 2012

October 29, 2012

October 18, 2012

September 28, 2012

July 18, 2012

June 11, 2012

May 22, 2012

May 14, 2012, Notational Vote

April 3, 2012

February 1, 2012 

December 21, 2011

December 5, 2011

November 11, 2011

October 31, 2011

October 11, 2011

September 15, 2011

August 8, 2011

July 22, 2011, National Vote

July 18, 2011

July 13, 2011

May 24, 2011

March 17, 2011

January 18, 2011

November 23, 2010

October 1, 2010