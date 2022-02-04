US Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting Minutes

Minutes for past Council meetings are available below. Meeting minutes for the most recent Council meeting are generally approved at the subsequent Council meeting and then posted online soon afterwards. When possible, open session Council meetings are made available to the public via live webcast. These webcasts can also be viewed after they occur here.
December 3, 2020 (Approved by Notational Vote on December 24, 2020)
September 4, 2019 (Updated November 8, 2019)
April 24, 2018, Notational Vote
March 13, 2018, Notational Vote
January 11, 2017 (Approved by Notational Vote on January 19, 2017)
October 28, 2016, Notational Vote
June 28, 2016, Notational Vote
June 21, 2016, Notational Vote
December 17, 2015, Notational Vote
August 19, 2014, Notational Vote
September 19, 2013, Notational Vote
July 8, 2013, Notational Votes
January 14, 2013, Notational Vote