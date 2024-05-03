US Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting

On Friday, May 10, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) at the Treasury Department. The meeting will consist of an executive session and a public session. The preliminary agenda for the executive session includes an update from the Council’s Financial Market Utilities Committee and an update on market developments related to corporate credit.* The preliminary agenda for the public session includes a presentation and vote on a Council report on nonbank mortgage servicing.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires the Council to convene no less than quarterly, but the Council has historically convened on a more frequent basis. The meetings bring Council members together to discuss and analyze emerging market developments and financial regulatory issues. The Council is committed to conducting its business as openly and transparently as practicable, given the confidential supervisory and sensitive information at the center of its work. Consistent with the Council's transparency policy, the Council opens its meetings to the public whenever possible.

Open session Council meetings are made available to the public via live webcast and also can be viewed after they occur. Upcoming Council meeting dates and times are posted following the official notification to Council members of an upcoming meeting.

