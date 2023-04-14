US Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting

On Friday, April 21, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will preside over a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) at the Treasury Department. The meeting will consist of an executive session and a public session. The preliminary agenda for the executive session includes an update on market developments; an update on the Council’s Hedge Fund Working Group; an update on the work of the Council’s Nonbank Mortgage Servicing Task Force; and the Council’s proposed analytic framework for financial stability risk identification, assessment, and response, and the Council’s proposed guidance on nonbank financial company designations.* The preliminary agenda for the public session includes the Council’s proposed analytic framework for financial stability risk identification, assessment, and response, and the Council’s proposed guidance on nonbank financial company designations.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires the Council to convene no less than quarterly, but the Council has historically convened on a more frequent basis. The meetings bring Council members together to discuss and analyze emerging market developments and financial regulatory issues. The Council is committed to conducting its business as openly and transparently as practicable, given the confidential supervisory and sensitive information at the center of its work. Consistent with the Council's transparency policy, the Council opens its meetings to the public whenever possible.

Open session Council meetings are made available to the public via live webcast and also can be viewed after they occur. Upcoming Council meeting dates and times are posted following the official notification to Council members of an upcoming meeting.

Meeting minutes for the most recent Council meeting are generally approved at the next Council meeting and posted online soon afterwards. Meeting minutes for past Council meetings are available. Readouts for past Council meetings are available.

* In accordance with the Council’s Transparency Policy, which is available at www.fsoc.gov, this portion of the meeting will be held in a closed session to prevent the potential disclosure of information contained in or related to investigation, examination, operating, or condition reports prepared by, on behalf of, or for the use of, an agency responsible for the regulation or supervision of financial markets or financial institutions; information which would lead to significant financial speculation, significantly endanger the stability of any financial market or financial institution, or significantly frustrate implementation of a proposed agency action; information exempted from disclosure by statute or by regulation, or authorized under criteria established by an Executive Order to be kept secret; trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential; and inter-agency and intra-agency memoranda or letters which would not otherwise be available by law.