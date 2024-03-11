US Financial Stability Oversight Council And The Brookings Institution To Host Conference On Artificial Intelligence And Financial Stability On June 6-7, 2024

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) in partnership with the Brookings Institution, will host a two-day conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Stability. AI in financial services has grown rapidly. Innovations in AI can offer many benefits, such as reducing costs and improving efficiencies, but they can also introduce or exacerbate risks to the financial system. This conference will be an opportunity for the public and private sectors to convene to discuss potential systemic risks posed by AI in financial services, to explore the balance between encouraging innovation and mitigating risks, and to share insights on effective oversight of AI-related risks to financial stability.

The first day of the conference will be held at the U.S. Department of the Treasury on June 6, 2024, and the second day of the conference will be held at the Brookings Institution on June 7, 2024. A live webcast of the conference will be available to the public. More details can be found on the Treasury website here.