US Federal Housing Finance Agency Hires Financial Advisor

Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) selected Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. (Houlihan Lokey) as a financial advisor to assist in the development and implementation of a roadmap to responsibly end the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). While developing the roadmap, Houlihan Lokey will consider business and capital structures, market impacts and timing, and available capital raising alternatives, among other items as outlined in the previously published Statement of Work.
“Hiring a financial advisor is a significant milestone toward ending the conservatorships of the Enterprises," said Director Mark Calabria. “The next major milestone for FHFA is the re-proposal of the capital rule, which will happen in the near future."
The Contracting Operations Section of the Agency oversaw the open and competitive selection process. The contract amount for the first year is $9 million. FHFA has options to extend for an additional four and a half years, with the total contract not to exceed $45 million.