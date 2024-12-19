Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Federal Agencies Release Annual Asset-Size Thresholds Under Community Reinvestment Act Regulations

Date 19/12/2024

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation today announced the 2025 updated Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) "small bank" and "intermediate small bank" asset-size thresholds.

The CRA regulations establish the framework and criteria by which the relevant agencies assess a financial institution's record of meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operations. Financial institutions are evaluated under different CRA examination procedures based upon their asset-size classification. The asset-size thresholds are adjusted annually based on the average change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is a measure of inflation.

As a result of the 2.91 percent increase in the CPI-W for the period ending in November 2024, the CRA asset-size thresholds for small banks and intermediate small banks are:

  • A small bank is an institution that, as of December 31 of either of the prior two calendar years, had assets of less than $1.609 billion.
  • An intermediate small bank is a small institution with assets of at least $402 million as of December 31 of both of the prior two calendar years and less than $1.609 billion as of December 31 of either of the prior two calendar years.

These thresholds are in effect from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025. A list of the current and historical asset-size thresholds is available here.

