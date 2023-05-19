US Federal Agencies Issue Host State Loan-To-Deposit Ratios

Federal bank regulatory agencies today issued the host state loan-to-deposit ratios that are used to evaluate compliance with section 109 of the Riegle-Neal Interstate Banking and Branching Efficiency Act of 1994. These ratios replace those from June 2022.

By law, a bank is generally prohibited from establishing or acquiring branches outside of its home state primarily for the purpose of acquiring additional deposits. This prohibition seeks to ensure that interstate bank branches will not take deposits from a community without the bank also reasonably helping to meet the credit needs of that community.

