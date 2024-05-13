Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

US Federal Agencies Announce Inflation-Adjusted Dollar Thresholds For Regulation CC Funds Availability

Date 13/05/2024

The Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today jointly adjusted for inflation dollar amounts relating to the availability of customer funds.

These changes in Regulation CC include the minimum amount of deposited funds that banks must make available for withdrawal by opening of business on the next day for certain check deposits as well as the amount of funds deposited by certain checks in a new account that are subject to next-day availability.

By law, the agencies are required to adjust these dollar thresholds every five years by the annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The inflation measurement period for this adjustment began in July 2018 and ended in July 2023.

To help ensure that depository institutions have sufficient time to implement the adjustments, the compliance date for the new amounts is July 1, 2025.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg