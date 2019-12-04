U.S. Digital Investment Management Market Monitor, Q4 2019 - According To The Latest Aite Group Research, U.S. Digital Investment AUM Grew 10% From The End Of 2018 To Q3 2019, Reaching A Total Of US$283 Billion.

Direct-to-consumer digital investment managers, also known as robo-advisors or digital advisors, offer retail investors cost-effective investment management services through convenient digital channels. This marketplace in the U.S. continues to add new solutions and sees others leave the market, all while old and new dynamics around the wealth management industry influence firms’ digital investment strategies and growth prospects. U.S. Digital Investment Management Market Monitor, Q4 2019, Aite Group’s new report, provides market-sizing estimates and forecasts in the digital investment space.
“Strategies for launching a digital investment service or modifying an existing one have evolved with the solutions already in place and with other factors, such as changing business models, regulations, and client demands,” explains Alois Pirker, research director at Aite Group.
This report is the second in a biannual report series on the digital investment space. By contextualizing the latest events in the market, tracking new entrants and exits, and speaking to multiple digital investment firms, our aim is to understand where the market is currently and where it is heading. This report is based on Securities and Exchange Commission Form ADV data, direct reports from firms, interviews, or media reports.
