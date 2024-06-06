U.S. Department Of Treasury Releases Request For Information On Uses, Opportunities, And Risks Of Artificial Intelligence In The Financial Services Sector

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) released a request for information on the Uses, Opportunities, and Risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Financial Services Sector. Building on Treasury’s recent work on cybersecurity and fraud in AI and recent initiatives by other federal agencies, Treasury is seeking public comment on the uses of AI in the financial services sector and the opportunities and risks presented by developments and applications of AI within the sector.

“Treasury is proud to be playing a key role in spurring responsible innovation, especially in relation to AI and financial institutions. Our ongoing stakeholder engagement allows us to improve our understanding of AI in financial services,” said Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang. “The Biden Administration is committed to fostering innovation in the financial sector while ensuring that we protect consumers, investors, and our financial system from risks that new technologies pose.”

Through this RFI, Treasury seeks to increase its understanding of how AI is being used within the financial services sector and the opportunities and risks presented by developments and applications of AI within the sector, including potential obstacles for facilitating responsible use of AI within financial institutions, the extent of impact on consumers, investors, financial institutions, businesses, regulators, end-users, and any other entity impacted by financial institutions’ use of AI, and recommendations for enhancements to legislative, regulatory, and supervisory frameworks applicable to AI in financial services. Treasury is seeking a broad range of perspectives on this topic and is particularly interested in understanding how AI innovations can help promote a financial system that delivers inclusive and equitable access to financial services.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments within 60 days. Comments responding to this request for information will be publicly viewable on www.regulations.gov.