U.S. Department Of The Treasury: Report On Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2020

Date 30/04/2021

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2020 were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2021; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 28, 2022.


Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2020, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 31, 2021.

 The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2020, to be $21,954 billion, with $9,168 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,559 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,489 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $10,070 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,228 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2019, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $20,534 billion, with holdings of $8,630 billion in U.S. equities, $10,991 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $913 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

 [/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

 

 

Table A.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities,

by type of security, as of selected survey dates

(Billions of dollars) 
 

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Long-term securities

19,622 

20,726

Equities

8,630

9,168

Long-term debt

10,991

11,559

Asset-backed

1,417

1,489

Other

9,574

10,070

Short-term debt securities

913

1,228

Total

20,534

21,954

Of which: Official

6,112

6,310

 

 

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security,

for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2020

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category

Total

Equities

Long-term debt

Short-term debt
 

 

 

  

Treasury

Agency

Corporate

1

Japan

2,553

667

1,194

309

312

71

2

United Kingdom

1,988

1,019

370

43

478

78

3

Cayman Islands

1,903

1,059

114

39

567

124

4

Luxembourg

1,777

731

182

40

694

130

5

China, mainland (2)

1,569

233

1,040

238

23

34

6

Canada

1,335

971

102

23

210

29

7

Ireland

1,182

517

201

28

241

195

8

Switzerland

854

496

214

10

99

35

9

Belgium

852

59

175

7

565

46

10

Taiwan

699

79

200

268

147

6

11

Norway

467

325

88

*

52

1

12

Hong Kong

455

126

236

16

51

27

13

Netherlands

425

264

67

13

78

3

14

Germany

421

210

67

5

127

12

15

Korea, South

414

187

118

39

63

8

16

France

399

192

119

3

61

25

17

Singapore

377

169

119

3

61

21

18

Bermuda

367

111

39

27

157

33

19

Australia

352

267

33

4

37

11

20

Kuwait

304

211

35

7

24

27

21

Saudi Arabia

279

133

89

3

19

36

22

Brazil

276

8

248

3

1

16

23

Sweden

238

194

38

*

6

1

24

India

189

6

151

*

*

31

25

British Virgin Islands

170

106

31

2

24

8

Other

2,106

831

734

92

234

219

Total

21,954

9,168

6,005

1,223

4,331

1,228
 

of which: Official

6,310

1,246

3,763

686

200

414

 

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.