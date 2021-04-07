U.S. Department Of The Treasury Releases Made In America Tax Plan Report

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released the Made in America Tax Plan Report to provide additional depth on the plan first announced last week as part of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a comprehensive proposal aimed at increasing investment in infrastructure, the production of clean energy, the care economy, and other priorities.
This report describes President Biden’s Made in America tax plan, the goal of which is to make American companies and workers more competitive by eliminating incentives to offshore investment, substantially reducing profit shifting, countering tax competition on corporate rates, and providing tax preferences for clean energy production.
Importantly, this tax plan would generate new funding to pay for a sustained increase in investments in infrastructure, research, and support for manufacturing, fully paying for the investments in the American Jobs Plan over a 15-year period and continuing to generate revenue on a permanent basis.