U.S. Department Of The Treasury: Financial Literacy And Education Commission To Meet On Climate Resiliency

On Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 AM, Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele will chair a public meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC) on behalf of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. The Vice Chair of the FLEC, Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will also participate.





This meeting will focus on climate resiliency. Treasury’s Office of Consumer Policy will provide an overview of its report entitled The Impact of Climate Change on American Household Finances. The meeting will also feature a panel on pathways to climate resiliency through financial literacy and public-private partnerships.

WHO:

Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions, Graham Steele

Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra



WHAT:

Financial Literacy and Education Commission Public Meeting



WHEN:

Wednesday November 15, 2023

9:00 AM



WHERE:

A live webcast of the open session will be available HERE.