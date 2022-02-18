U.S. Department Of The Treasury Announces New Acting Director Of The Office Of Financial Research

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today that the Office of Financial Research’s (OFR) Director, Dino Falaschetti, is leaving, and that James Martin will become the Acting Director on February 28. Martin, who joined the OFR in 2016, currently serves as the Deputy Director of Operations.
“We thank Director Falaschetti for his public service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Treasury’s Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said. “We’re also thankful to James Martin for his willingness to take on the role of Acting Director at this time. The OFR plays a critical role in promoting financial stability by performing essential research and collecting and standardizing financial data.”
As Deputy Director of Operations at the OFR, James Martin oversees the OFR’s budget, human capital, administrative support, procurement, facilities, and emergency management programs. He is also responsible for organizational policy, performance, and planning, as well as communications. He has a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree, both in business administration. He also holds an executive certificate in international business management. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.