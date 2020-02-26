U.S. Chamber Strongly Supports Coronavirus Czar, Data-Based Guidance To Protect Public Health And Limit Economic Impact

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. government’s response to the Coronavirus.
“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the appointment of a czar to coordinate a holistic government response to protect Americans from the Coronavirus. At this critical time, we need clear accountability and data-based guidance so the public and American businesses can take the proper precautions to mitigate the impact. We encourage Congress and the administration to provide all necessary support to contain the spread of the virus.
“The American business community plays a vital role in combating outbreaks of viruses like Coronavirus. The Chamber is working closely with U.S. and foreign government officials, large and small businesses, and our entire federation of state, local, and international Chambers to ensure access to the most up-to-date and relevant information so that we are all adequately prepared to protect Americans at home and abroad. The more prepared we are as a business community and society, the better we will manage the impact of the virus.”
