U.S. Chamber Statement On Senate Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

The following statement can be attributed to Jack Howard, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“We applaud the bipartisan group of Senators -- led by Senators Portman and Sinema -- who worked tirelessly to achieve agreement on this much needed infrastructure proposal. The investment included in this agreement will provide enormous benefits for the American people and the economy. Our nation has been waiting for infrastructure modernization for over a decade, and this is a critical step in the process. We now urge the full Senate to vote yes on the cloture motion to proceed to consideration so infrastructure legislation can be approved before the August recess.”