U.S. Chamber Statement On Launch Of Sec. 301 Investigation Into Digital Services Taxes

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement on the announcement by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative that it is launching Section 301 investigations into Digital Services Taxes (DSTs) adopted or under consideration by Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom:
“Digital commerce has emerged as a powerful engine of economic growth and job creation. However, a number of countries are now weighing new digital taxes that are unilateral, discriminatory, and burdensome to the economy at a time when we need growth more than ever.
“Rather than unilateral DSTs, the world needs a multilateral solution to these challenges, which is why the Chamber supports efforts to address these challenges through multilateral negotiations under the aegis of the OECD. We urge all parties to double down on those negotiations and avoid unilateral, discriminatory taxes.”