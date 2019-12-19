U.S. Chamber Statement On House Passage Of USMCA - Chamber’s Donohue: ‘One Step Closer To Realizing The Substantive Benefits Of USMCA’

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue issued the following statement today after the U.S. House of Representatives passed USMCA on a bipartisan basis:
“Today’s vote brings the U.S. one step closer to realizing the substantive benefits of USMCA. While no deal is perfect, USMCA’s updated rules on digital trade, non-tariff barriers, and services promise real benefits to American businesses and consumers. USMCA is a welcome gift this holiday season, leveling the playing field for trade in North America and helping U.S. companies and the 12 million workers they employ compete in our top two export markets.
“We applaud the House’s passage of USMCA on a strong, bipartisan basis and urge the Senate to act swiftly. Final passage of USMCA will solidify America’s trading relationship with our North American neighbors and signal to the world that America remains open for business.”