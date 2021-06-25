U.S. Chamber Calls For Reciprocity On US-EU Travel Opening

Marjorie Chorlins, U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for European Affairs, issued the following statement urging the U.S. government to lift restrictions on European travelers to the United States. While Europe has moved forward with plans to ease restrictions following the recent U.S.-EU Leaders’ Summit, the United States has yet to offer reciprocal access.
“During President Biden’s trip to Brussels last week, the United States and European Union agreed to establish a task force to work toward safely resuming transatlantic travel. Since then, the EU has advised its members to gradually lift the travel restrictions on U.S. travelers in recognition of the improved epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19 in the United States.
We call on the Administration to reciprocate and allow for the return of European travelers to the United States as soon as possible. The resumption of safe transatlantic travel is critically important for our nation’s economic recovery, as in-person business engagements and international tourism will help drive economic growth and job creation for Americans across the country.”