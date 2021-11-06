U.S. Chamber Applauds Passage Of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Continues To Oppose Reconciliation

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark today issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill:
“Today’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a major win for America.
“We thank every member of the House and Senate who cast a vote for America’s future. This historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Senators Portman, Cassidy, Sinema, and Manchin, and key members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.
“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help connect 14 million Americans to broadband, provide clean drinking water for 10 million families, upgrade our energy grid, and create millions of jobs. It is the single largest investment in bridges since construction of the Interstate Highway System and the single largest investment made to address climate change in U.S. history.
“For more than 25 years, the Chamber has led the charge for investment in America’s crumbling infrastructure. We will continue to work with our partners in business, labor, and government to identify projects with the most critical need, help find the necessary workers to get started, and bring much-needed investment to communities across America.
“The bipartisan infrastructure negotiations showed us how Congress can work together to solve today's most pressing challenges.
“Members of the House also made the right decision in delaying consideration of the partisan reconciliation bill. It would be the height of irresponsibility for Members of Congress to vote on a multi-trillion tax-and-spend bill without even knowing its true cost or even pausing to consider the policy ramifications. The Chamber applauds those Members who helped inject some sanity into this process."
