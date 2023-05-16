US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On Prudential Regulation

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Financial Services on the agency’s actions and responses to recent market stress and how the agency is ensuring that national banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe, sound, and fair manner.

In his testimony, Hsu provided his observations on recent bank failures and discussed the OCC’s work to advance the agency’s four regulatory priorirites: guarding against complacency by banks, reducing inequality in banking, adapting to digitalization, and managing climate-related financial risks to the federal banking system.

