BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On Bank Supervision

Date 18/05/2023

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today testified on bank supervision before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the U.S. Senate.

 

In his testimony, Mr. Hsu shared his observations on recent bank failures and discussed the resiliency of the federal banking system. He also discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s efforts in support of agency priorities to guard against complacency by banks, reduce inequality, adapt to digitalization, and manage climate-related financial risk.

Related Links

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach