US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On Bank Supervision

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today testified on bank supervision before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the U.S. Senate.

In his testimony, Mr. Hsu shared his observations on recent bank failures and discussed the resiliency of the federal banking system. He also discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s efforts in support of agency priorities to guard against complacency by banks, reduce inequality, adapt to digitalization, and manage climate-related financial risk.

Related Links