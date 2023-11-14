US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On Bank Supervision

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today testified on bank supervision before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the U.S. Senate.

In his testimony, Mr. Hsu discussed the condition of the federal banking system and recent regulatory developments. He also highlighted the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's work to support community banks and minority depository institutions, and agency efforts to guard against complacency by banks, reduce inequality, adapt to digitalization, and manage climate-related financial risks.

