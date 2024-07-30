Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statements On Bank Liquidity And Bank Resolvability

Date 30/07/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu issued statements at today’s Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting regarding proposed rulemakings on bank liquidity and bank ownership, and final guidance on bank resolvability.

