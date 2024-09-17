US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statements At FDIC Board Meeting On Bank Merger Policy And Recordkeeping

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu issued statements at today’s Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting regarding bank merger policy and a notice of proposed rulemaking on depository institutions’ recordkeeping for custodial deposit accounts with transactional features.
Related Links
- Acting Comptroller Statement on FDIC Statement of Policy on Bank Merger Transactions (PDF)
- Acting Comptroller Statement on FDIC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Custodial Deposit Accounts with Transaction Features and Prompt Payment of Deposit Insurance to Depositors (PDF)
- Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu