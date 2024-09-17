Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statements At FDIC Board Meeting On Bank Merger Policy And Recordkeeping

Date 17/09/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu issued statements at today’s Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting regarding bank merger policy and a notice of proposed rulemaking on depository institutions’ recordkeeping for custodial deposit accounts with transactional features.

