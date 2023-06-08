US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Trust And Banking

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) efforts to promote and safeguard trust in banking at the Woodstock Institute’s 50th anniversary celebration in Chicago.

In his remarks, the Acting Comptroller discussed the OCC’s work to elevate fairness and advance financial inclusion and fair access by strengthening and modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act, reforming overdraft protection programs, and addressing bias in appraisals. He also discussed the gap in research and data on consumer trust in banking and bank supervision and an OCC Request for Information to inform the consideration of an annual survey on the topic.

